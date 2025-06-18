24 rescued as oil tankers collide off UAE

Twenty-four crew have been rescued after two oil tankers collided off the UAE, sparking at least one fire, the United Arab Emirates coastguard and a shipping company said yesterday.

British maritime security monitor Ambrey said the incident, which took place at a time of high tensions as an air war rages between nearby Iran and Israel, was "not security-related".

Shipping company Frontline said a fire was extinguished on its Front Eagle tanker after the collision with Adalynn, another oil transporter, 15 nautical miles off the UAE's Gulf of Oman coast.

"We are (also) aware of reports of a fire onboard the Adalynn following the collision," a Frontline statement said.