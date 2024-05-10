23 Chinese warplanes, ships detected around Taiwan

Taipei's defence ministry said yesterday it had detected 23 Chinese warplanes and five navy warships around the island, a day after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The military presence around Taiwan comes less than two weeks before its inauguration of incoming president Lai Ching-te, who Beijing regards as a "dangerous separatist".

China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, frequently sends warplanes and naval ships around the island.

The 180-kilometre Taiwan Strait separates Taiwan from China and is an important transport artery for cargo ships.

Taipei's defence ministry said 23 Chinese warplanes and five navy vessels were detected around Taiwan in the 24 hours leading up to 6:00 am yesterday.

"8 of the aircraft crossed the median line," the ministry said, referring to a line bisecting Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese military presence coincided with a US warship -- the USS Halsey -- sailing through the narrow body of water on Wednesday.