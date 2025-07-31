World
22 killed in Angola fuel hike unrest since Monday

Unrest in Angola following protests against a fuel price hike has killed 22 people since Monday, the interior minister said, as calm returned to the capital.

Sporadic gunfire was heard across Luanda and several other cities on Monday and Tuesday as people looted shops and clashed with police when violence erupted during a taxi strike.

The strike was the latest in a series of protests after the price of fuel was hiked from 300 to 400 kwanzas ($0.33 to $0.43) a litre on July 1, squeezing living costs for the millions of poor in one of Africa's top oil producers.

