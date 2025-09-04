21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN body

24 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said yesterday.

Around 40,500 children have suffered "new war-related injuries" in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Israeli military moved deeper into Gaza City yesterday, with soldiers and tanks pushing into Sheikh Radwan, one of the urban centre's largest and most crowded neighbourhoods.

At least 24 Palestinians, some of them children, were killed by the military across Gaza yesterday, most of them in Gaza City, according to local health officials.