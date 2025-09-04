World
Agencies
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN body

Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM
24 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes
Agencies
Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Sep 4, 2025 12:00 AM

At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said yesterday.

Around 40,500 children have suffered "new war-related injuries" in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Israeli military moved deeper into Gaza City yesterday, with soldiers and tanks pushing into Sheikh Radwan, one of the urban centre's largest and most crowded neighbourhoods.

At least 24 Palestinians, some of them children, were killed by the military across Gaza yesterday, most of them in Gaza City, according to local health officials.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মহেশখালী-মাতারবাড়ীতে নতুন শহরের জন্ম হবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

সমুদ্রই হবে বিশ্বের পথে আমাদের মহাসড়ক।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদল নেতার আপত্তিকর মন্তব্য, কারণ দর্শানোর নোটিশ দেবে রাবি প্রশাসন

৫১ মিনিট আগে