2024 set to be the world’s hottest year on record

Say EU scientists

This year is "virtually certain" to eclipse 2023 as the world's warmest since records began, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said yesterday.

The data was released ahead of next week's UN COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, where countries will try to agree a huge increase in funding to tackle climate change.

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has dampened expectations for the talks.

C3S of the EU said that from January to October, the average global temperature had been so high that 2024 was sure to be the world's hottest year - unless the temperature anomaly in the rest of the year plunged to near-zero.