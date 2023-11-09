2023 set to be warmest in 125,000 years

EU scientists say

This year is set to be the world's warmest in 125,000 years, European Union scientists said yesterday, after data showed last month was the hottest October on record by a massive margin. Last month exceeded the previous highest October average temperature, from 2019, by 0.4 degrees Celsius, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said, describing the temperature anomaly as "very extreme". That has made 2023 as a whole "virtually certain" to be the warmest year recorded, C3S said in a statement. The heat is a result of continued greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, combined with the emergence this year of the naturally occurring El Nino climate pattern, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The current hottest year on record is 2016 — another El Nino year — although 2023 is on course to overtake that. Copernicus' dataset goes back to 1940. "When we combine our data with the IPCC, then we can say that this is the warmest year for the last 125,000 years," Burgess said. The longer-term data from UN climate science panel IPCC includes readings from sources such as ice cores, tree rings and coral deposits. Climate change is fuelling increasingly destructive extremes. In 2023, that includes floods that killed thousands of people in Libya, severe heatwaves in South America, and Canada's worst wildfire season on record. Globally, the average surface air temperature in October of 15.3 Celsius (59.5 degrees Fahrenheit), was 1.7 degrees Celsius warmer than the average for October in 1850-1900, which Copernicus defines as the pre-industrial period. The only other month to breach the temperature record by such a large margin was September 2023. "September really, really surprised us," Burgess said. "So after last month, it's hard to determine whether we're in a new climate state. But now records keep tumbling and they're surprising me less than they did a month ago." The combination of human-caused climate change and the naturally occurring El Nino is stoking concerns of more heat-fuelled destruction to come - including in Australia, which is bracing for a severe bushfire season amid hot and dry conditions. The ongoing El Nino weather pattern is set to last until at least April 2024, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.

"Most El Nino years are now record-breakers because the extra global warmth of El Nino adds to the steady ramp of human-caused warming," said Michael Mann, a climate scientist at University of Pennsylvania.