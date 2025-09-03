20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests

At least 20 people are missing after violent protests, sparked by lavish perks for Indonesian lawmakers that have widened to include anger against police, a rights group said yesterday.

At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit.

The unrest emerged in cities across Indonesia, forcing President Prabowo Subianto into a U-turn on lawmaker perks after the worst protests since the ex-general took power last year. The KontraS said 23 reports of missing persons had been received by Monday.