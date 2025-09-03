World
AFP, Jakarta
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

20 missing after deadly Indonesia protests

Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM
AFP, Jakarta
Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:00 AM

At least 20 people are missing after violent protests, sparked by lavish perks for Indonesian lawmakers that have widened to include anger against police, a rights group said yesterday.

At least six people have been killed since protests rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy last week, intensified by footage spreading of the killing of a young delivery driver by a paramilitary police unit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The unrest emerged in cities across Indonesia, forcing President Prabowo Subianto into a U-turn on lawmaker perks after the worst protests since the ex-general took power last year. The KontraS said 23 reports of missing persons had been received by Monday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন বানচালের লক্ষণ দেখা যাচ্ছে, সামনে আরও আসবে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

‘প্রতি পদে পদে বাধা আসবে, সবার মনে দ্বন্দ্ব তৈরি করার চেষ্টা করবে। আমরা যেন সঠিক থাকি, স্থির থাকি। সবার সহযোগিতা দরকার’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

সংবিধানের কোনো ধারা বিচার বিভাগের আওতার বাইরে থাকা বিপজ্জনক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে