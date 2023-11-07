20 killed in Cameroon separatist attack

World
Separatist rebels yesterday killed around 20 people, including women and children, in an attack on a village in one of Cameroon's restive anglophone regions, the government said.

The overnight assault occurred at Egbekaw village, western Cameroon, the scene of deadly clashes between rebels and government forces for seven years.

"There were men, women and children, more than 20 killed," minister at the presidency Mengot Victor Arrey-Nkongho told public radio. "It's intolerable."

Cameroon's primarily English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions have been gripped by conflict since separatists declared independence in 2017.

That followed decades of grievances over perceived discrimination by the francophone majority.

