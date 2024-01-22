2 Hezbollah fighters killed by Israeli drone

Two Hezbollah fighters were killed yesterday when an Israeli drone hit their vehicle in southern Lebanon, security sources said.

Their ranks were not revealed but a source close to the Iranian-backed group said they were not senior figures.

It was the latest strike in an area where Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah fighters. Israel's military said it does not comment on foreign reports.

Earlier, residents and security officials said a drone had killed two people and injured at least four others near the village of Kafra, 8km from the border.

Hezbollah has been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border with Israeli forces in support of the group's Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.