2 explosions reported near vessels off Yemen

Two ships yesterday reported nearby explosions off the coast of Yemen, maritime security agencies said, though neither event resulted in damage or injuries.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden off Yemen have become perilous for shipping with the country's Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, attacking vessels in strikes they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

One ship positioned 63 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Hodeida reported two nearby explosions early yesterday.

"A small craft was observed in the vicinity acting suspiciously and flashing lights towards the vessel," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The ship was then "attacked by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV), which was successfully disabled", the agency said.