Reuters, Moscow
Tue Jul 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 12:00 AM

SOUTHERN RUSSIA

2 dead, 100 hurt after train, truck collide

At least two people were killed and up to 100 people injured yesterday when a passenger train carrying 800 people collided with a Kamaz truck, derailing eight carriages, Russian media outlets reported.

Some of the carriages lay twisted and battered beside the railway track, they said.

The train had been travelling from Kazan in Tatarstan to Adler on the Black Sea when it derailed in the southern Volgograd region near the Kotelnikovo station about 1,200 km (750 miles) south of Moscow, the emergencies ministry said.

push notification