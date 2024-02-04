19 killed in Chile wildfires

Wildfires blazing across central and southern Chile have left at least 19 people dead, officials said yesterday, warning the toll was likely to climb as responders comb through burnt-out homes and the flames continue to spread.

President Gabriel Boric has decreed a state of emergency "due to catastrophe" over the fires, as dry conditions in the area and temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) exacerbate the crisis.

The blazes are concentrated in the Valparaiso tourist region, along central Chile's coastline, where they have ravaged thousands of hectares of forest, cloaked coastal cities in a dense fog of gray smoke and forced people to flee their homes.