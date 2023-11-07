15 killed in Kenya flooding

At least 15 people have died in Kenya as floods swept away scores of houses and devastated farmland following torrential rains, the Red Cross said yesterday.

Heavy rainfall has pounded the country, particularly the bone-dry north, in recent days, and sent water gushing into homes and submerging roads, with similar scenes playing out across other parts of East Africa.

"As of yesterday, 15,264 households have been affected, with 15 casualties reported," the Kenya Red Cross said on X.

More than 1,000 livestock have died.

The UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said last month that eastern Africa would likely encounter heavier than normal rains over the October-December period because of the El Nino phenomenon.