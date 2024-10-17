World
Reuters, Seoul
Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

1.4m apply to join army

Says North Korea amid tensions with South
Reuters, Seoul
Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 17, 2024 12:00 AM

North Korean state media said yesterday around 1.4 million young people had applied to join or return to the army this week, blaming Seoul for a provocative drone incursion that had brought the "tense situation to the brink of war".

The fiery rhetoric comes after North Korea last week accused Seoul of sending drones over Pyongyang that scattered a "huge number" of anti-North leaflets. The North then blew up inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the border.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The young people were determined to fight in a "sacred war of destroying the enemy with the arms of the revolution," the official KCNA news agency said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গণ-অভ্যুত্থানে নিহত মেয়ের এইচএসসির ফলই শেষ স্মৃতি

এইচএসসির ফলাফল প্রকাশ হয়েছে গতকাল মঙ্গলবার। টঙ্গীর সাহাজ উদ্দিন সরকার মডেল কলেজের বিজ্ঞান বিভাগের পরীক্ষার্থী নাফিসা পাস করেছেন। কিন্তু তিনি শুয়ে আছেন অন্ধকার কবরে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৮৬

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে