1.4m apply to join army

Says North Korea amid tensions with South

North Korean state media said yesterday around 1.4 million young people had applied to join or return to the army this week, blaming Seoul for a provocative drone incursion that had brought the "tense situation to the brink of war".

The fiery rhetoric comes after North Korea last week accused Seoul of sending drones over Pyongyang that scattered a "huge number" of anti-North leaflets. The North then blew up inter-Korean roads and rail lines on its side of the border.

The young people were determined to fight in a "sacred war of destroying the enemy with the arms of the revolution," the official KCNA news agency said.