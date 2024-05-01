143 killed in Pakistan

At least 143 people died in Pakistan from lightning strikes and other storm-related incidents in April, with the country receiving more than twice as much rain as usual for the month, officials said yesterday. April brought flash floods, landslides and inclement weather that caused houses to collapse in some areas and destroyed crops in others. The largest death toll for April was in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 83 people died. In Punjab, a total of 21 people were killed in different rain-related incidents. Another 21 deaths were reported in Balochistan province. In parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 14 people were killed, and at least four were killed in road accidents linked to floods in Sindh province.