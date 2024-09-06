14-year-old boy kills four in US school shooting

A 14-year-old boy killed four people, including two students, and wounded nine more when he opened fire at a high school in the US state of Georgia yesterday, law enforcement said.

The suspected shooter -- also a student at the school -- had been brought to the FBI's attention more than a year ago for threats to commit a school shooting, the agency said.

He was taken into custody after Wednesday's shooting and will be tried as an adult on murder charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Two teachers were also among the dead.

Smith said police did not yet know if the shooter singled out specific people as targets, adding later that the nine wounded were expected to recover.

The two students killed were also 14 years old, authorities said.