14 dead in Uganda lightning strike at refugee camp

At least 14 people, including several children, were killed in a Ugandan refugee camp when lightning hit a makeshift church where they were sheltering, local officials said yesterday.

Around 50 people took shelter in the church in Palabek refugee camp in northern Uganda on Saturday evening when a heavy storm hit the area.

Fourteen people died when lightning hit its metal roof, including five girls and nine boys aged between 14 and 18, said William Komech, resident district commissioner for Lamwo region, told AFP.