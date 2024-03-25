World
AFP, Abuja
Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:09 AM

Most Viewed

World

130 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren released

AFP, Abuja
Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Mar 25, 2024 12:09 AM

More than 130 schoolchildren seized by gunmen in a mass kidnapping in northwestern Nigeria earlier this month were released unharmed yesterday, officials and the army said.

The kidnapping in Kuriga, Kaduna state on March 7 was one of the biggest such attacks in years and prompted a national outcry over insecurity. Teachers and residents previously said around 280 pupils were kidnapped, but the army said 137 pupils were freed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise of 76 females and 61 males. They were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action," said army spokesman Major General Edward Buba.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বাংলাদেশ গভীর রাজনৈতিক ও অর্থনৈতিক সংকটে পড়েছে: ফখরুল

বর্তমান সংকট সমাধানে নির্দলীয়-নিরপেক্ষ সরকারের অধীনে নির্বাচনের কথাও পুনর্ব্যক্ত করেন বিএনপি মহাসচিব।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

চোখের সামনে ঘর পুড়ল, সন্তান রক্ষা পেয়েছে তাতেই স্বস্তি শাহিনুরের

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification