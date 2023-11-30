World
AFP
Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:49 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:53 AM

Most Viewed

World

13 die in hostel fire in Kazakhstan: local authorities

AFP
Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:49 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:53 AM
Representational image/Pixabay

At least 13 people were killed in a hostel fire that broke out in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty before sunrise on Thursday, according to the city's emergency situations department.

"In the course of reconnaissance and extinguishing the fire, 13 dead were initially discovered, their identities are being established," the department said in a statement. "Preliminarily, they died of carbon monoxide poisoning."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The fire on Adi Sharipov Street, in the centre of the former capital, was reported just after 5:30 am (2330 GMT Wednesday). Firefighters arrived seven minutes later to find the basement of a three-storey residential building burning, according to the statement.

The emergency department said that 72 people were staying at the hostel at the time of the fire, 59 of whom had safely evacuated.

By 6:22 am, the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসি
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচন: মনোনয়নপত্র দাখিলের শেষ দিন আজ

বিকাল ৪টার মধ্যে প্রার্থীরা রিটার্নিং কর্মকর্তার কাছে মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিতে পারবেন বলে জানিয়েছে ইসির কর্মকর্তারা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

যে কারণে আ জ ম নাছির আ. লীগের মনোনয়ন পান না

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification