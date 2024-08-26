World
AFP, Dubai
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:19 AM

13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen

14 more missing
At least 13 people have died when a migrant boat sank off Yemen, also leaving 14 missing, a UN agency said yesterday, in the latest disaster on the perilous migration route.

"Thirteen people have tragically lost their lives and 14 others remain missing after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Yemen's Taez governorate on Tuesday," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The vessel had departed from Djibouti carrying 25 Ethiopian migrants and two Yemeni nationals, according to the UN agency.

push notification