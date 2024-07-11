World
AFP, Johannesburg
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

12 children killed in South Africa blaze

AFP, Johannesburg
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Twelve children were killed in South Africa yesterday when a minibus taking them to school near Johannesburg overturned and burst into flames after being hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the minibus was also killed and seven other children were rushed to hospital, according to officials in Johannesburg's Gauteng province.

Television images showed that the minibus was totally destroyed by the fire in the early morning crash in Merafong, more than 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of the city.

