World
Reuters, Hong Kong
Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:15 AM

Most Viewed

World

11 killed in China school bus mishap

Reuters, Hong Kong
Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 12:15 AM

Eleven people were killed in China's eastern Shandong province yesterday after a school bus lost control at a busy pedestrian junction, broadcaster CCTV reported, with disturbing footage showing bodies lying on the road and trapped under the vehicle.

Six parents and five children were killed in the incident while one remained in critical condition. More than two dozen were injured, CCTV said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Dongping Police Department said in a statement on WeChat that a vehicle picking up students lost control at a junction in Dongping County, Shandong yesterday morning.

The accident is under investigation, it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক আইজিপি শহীদুল হক ও আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন গ্রেপ্তার

এই দুই সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান হত্যাসহ একাধিক মামলার আসামি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামিট নিয়ে হঠাৎ সিদ্ধান্ত বদল বিটিআরসির

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification