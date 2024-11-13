11 killed in airstrike on teashop

Says Myanmar ethnic armed group

Eleven people were killed when a teashop in Myanmar was hit by a military airstrike in the town of Naungcho in the northern Shan state yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson for a local ethnic armed group said.

The attack, shortly before 3:00pm local time, comes as the junta battles widespread armed opposition to its 2021 coup and its soldiers accused of bloody rampages and using air and artillery strikes to punish civilian communities.

"They were civilians who came to drink tea and sitting at the shop," Lway Yay Oo, a spokesperson for the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said.

At least four civilians were wounded and were receiving treatment in a hospital, she said.