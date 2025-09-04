11 dead in US strike on drug-carrying boat from Venezuela

President Donald Trump said US forces had attacked a boat carrying drugs to the United States Tuesday, killing 11 "narcoterrorists" from a gang he alleged was controlled by leftist Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump posted a video online of an open-topped speedboat carrying a number of people traveling on a body of water before it exploded in a ball of flames.

The move is a potentially significant escalation in the standoff between Caracas and Washington, after the United States deployed eight warships to Latin America in what it bills as a war on drug trafficking.

Trump initially announced at the White House that US forces had "shot out a boat... a drug carrying boat, lots of drugs in that boat" without giving details.

The Republican later posted a statement about the strike on his Truth Social network, along with the black and white video of the exploding boat. "Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike ...No US forces were harmed, Trump said.