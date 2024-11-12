11 armed men killed in police station attack

Indian police in troubled northeastern Manipur state yesterday battled with Kuki minority forces and killed 11 people after their station was attacked, a district official said yesterday.

One officer was wounded as they "repulsed an attack on a police station", Krishna Kumar, deputy commissioner of Jiribam district said, adding that "10 bodies of miscreants have been recovered so far".

The violence is the latest in a simmering conflict that broke out in Manipur in May 2023, between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

Those killed come from Hmar people, a smaller group within Kuki. The violence comes after the burned corpse of a Kuki woman was found last week, sparking fury.