INDIA’S MANIPUR

11 armed men killed in police station attack

Indian police in troubled northeastern Manipur state yesterday battled with Kuki minority forces and killed 11 people after their station was attacked, a district official said yesterday.

One officer was wounded as they "repulsed an attack on a police station", Krishna Kumar, deputy commissioner of Jiribam district said, adding that "10 bodies of miscreants have been recovered so far".

The violence is the latest in a simmering conflict that broke out in Manipur in May 2023, between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

Those killed come from Hmar people, a smaller group within Kuki. The violence comes after the burned corpse of a Kuki woman was found last week, sparking fury.

