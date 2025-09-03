1,000 killed in Sudan landslide

Says rebel group as entire village wiped out

An armed group that controls part of western Sudan yesterday pleaded for international help recovering bodies and rescuing residents from torrential rain, after at least 1,000 people were killed in a landslide that wiped out a mountain village on Sunday.

Only one person survived the destruction of the village of Tarseen in the mountainous Jebel Marra area of the Darfur region, said the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army.

SLM/A, which has long controlled and governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

"Tarseen, famed for its citrus production, has now been completely levelled to the ground," the group said in a statement. Residents of al-Fashir and nearby areas have sought shelter in Jebel Marra.