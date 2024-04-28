10 killed in fire at Brazil homeless shelter

At least 10 people were killed Friday in a fire that broke out in a defunct hotel being used as a makeshift homeless shelter in the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil, officials said.

Health authorities said at least 13 others were injured in the fire and taken to local hospitals, several in critical condition.

The shelter did not have an operating permit or fire prevention plan, said the fire department for Rio Grande do Sul state, whose capital is Porto Alegre.

The fire broke out around 2:00 am (0500 GMT), officials said. It took firefighters around three hours to bring it under control.

"Forensic experts are at the scene to identify the victims and investigate the cause," the fire department said in a statement.

Images in Brazilian media from overnight showed the building engulfed in flames as firefighters battled to extinguish them.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent his condolences to the victims' families.

The building belongs to a network of budget youth hostel-style hotels in Porto Alegre.