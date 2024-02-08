Yemen rebels launch fresh ship attacks

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched six missiles toward two merchant ships later on Tuesday, reportedly causing light damage to one of the vessels, the US military said.

The launches came three days after US and UK forces launched a wave of air raids against the Iran-backed Houthis -- their third round of joint military action in response to the rebels' persistent attacks on shipping.

"Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden", US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Three of the missiles were aimed at the MV Star Nasia, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier that is Greek owned and operated, the military command said.

"MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries", while a second missile later landed nearby and a third was shot down by a US destroyer, CENTCOM said.

The other three missiles were apparently aimed at the MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship, but they exploded in the Red Sea without causing damage.

The Houthis had earlier said they struck US and British ships in two Red Sea attacks -- the latest among dozens of incidents that have disrupted global shipping.

The Iran-backed rebels, who control much of the war-torn country, have been harassing shipping in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the first attack on Tuesday "targeted the American ship Star Nasia, while the other targeted the British ship Morning Tide".