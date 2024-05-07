Yemen rebels dismantle US-Israel ‘spy’ network

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said yesterday they had exposed a "spy" network aiding the United States and Israel and arrested suspected members of it.

The Huthi-run Saba news agency published footage of the detained men, describing them as "spies recruited to collect information and monitor sites operated by the Yemeni (Houthi) armed forces on Yemen's western coast for the benefit of the American and Israeli enemy".

According to Saba, the group had been recruited after the Houthis in November began targeting vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, disrupting global trade in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.