Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-flagged tanker

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels yesterday claimed responsibility for a missile strike on a Norwegian-flagged tanker a day earlier off Yemen's coast.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation against the Norwegian ship Strinda, which was loaded with oil" bound for Israel, a military spokesman said.

The US military initially reported the strike, saying that a Navy destroyer had heard the ship's mayday call and was giving assistance.

The night-time attack occurred as the chemical tanker passed through Bab-el-Mandeb, the strait between Yemen and northeast Africa leading to the Red Sea, a key route toward the Suez Canal.

The Huthis, have launched a series of drone attacks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.