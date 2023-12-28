Says PA President Abbas as Gaza death toll rises to 21,110; Israel says offensive to last ‘many more months’

An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in Beit Lahia following Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas yesterday said the Israeli offensive in Gaza is worse than genocide as the death toll in the besieged Palestinian territory surged above 21,000.

Israel again pounded Gaza with air strikes and shelling after its armed forces chief warned the offensive will last "many more months".

Explosion lit up the sky over the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis -- a focus of heavy urban combat since the Israeli army said it had largely gained operational control over Gaza's north.

Heavy firefights however also raged again around Gaza City in the north, while an air strike wounded 11 near Rafah, a far-southern city crowded with internally displaced people, witnesses said.

Gaza's spiralling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.

"Our objectives are essential and not simple to achieve," Israel's armed forces chief Herzi Halevi said Tuesday. "Therefore, the offensive will continue for many more months."

Since October 7, Israel's relentless bombardment has killed at least 21,110 people, according to the latest toll issued by Gaza's health ministry, which added that more than 55,000 people had been wounded.

It said at least 195 people killed were killed and another 325 injured in the past 24 hours in Gaza.

Gaza's 2.4 million people have suffered severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicines, with only limited aid entering the territory.

An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN.

The Israel's offensive "goes beyond a catastrophe and a genocide," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas charged in an interview on Egyptian television.

The Palestinian Authority chief argued the offensive "is much uglier than what happened" during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation when 760,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes.

"Netanyahu's plan is to get rid of the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority," Abbas said.

The UN Security Council, in a resolution last week, called for the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale".

The resolution, which did not call for an immediate end to the fighting, effectively leaves Israel with operational oversight of aid deliveries.

In Rafah, hundreds turned up at the Abdul Salam Yassin water company carrying baskets, pulling handcarts and even pushing a wheelchair stacked with bottles to queue for clean water.

Violence has also flared across the occupied West Bank, with more than 310 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops or settlers since latest conflict started on October 7, according to the territory's health ministry.

An Israeli operation in a refugee camp in the north of the West Bank left six people dead early yesterday, it said.

The conflict has reverberated across the Middle East, drawing in armed groups backed by Israel's arch foe Iran in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

An Israeli air strike on a Lebanon border town killed a Hezbollah fighter, the group said yesterday, with state media reporting two of his relatives were also killed.

In Syria, an Israeli strike Monday killed Iranian general Razi Moussavi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran has vowed to avenge the death of Moussavi, whose body was due to be repatriated for burial after memorial prayers at the Shia holy sites in Iraq.

Yemen's Huthi rebels have repeatedly fired at Israel and at passing cargo ships in the Red Sea in attacks in solidarity with Hamas.