WHO head concerned at attacks on Gaza’s Rafah

Says only 15 out of 36 hospitals in enclave ‘still partially or minimally functioning’

A man walks with salvaged religious books as people inspect the damage in the rubble of a mosque following Israeli bombardment, in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

The World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and expressed particular concern at Israeli attacks on Rafah where most of enclave's inhabitants fled.

Israeli airstrikes overnight killed 67 people in Rafah, local health authorities said.

Ghebreyesus said only 15 out of 36 hospitals in Gaza were "still partially or minimally functioning" and that aid workers were doing their best in impossible circumstances.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, he said the WHO, the UN's health agency, continued to call for safe access for humanitarian personnel and supplies, for Hamas to release hostages, and for a ceasefire.

"I am especially concerned by the recent attacks on Rafah where the majority of Gaza's population has fled the destruction," he said.

"So far, we have delivered 447 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Gaza, but it's a drop in the ocean of need, which continues to grow every day," he said.

Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah participated in an airdrop of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in a move highlighting his kingdom's role in pushing Israel to stop restricting efforts to help fend off illness, hunger and starvation in the war-torn enclave, officials said on Sunday.

A video released by state-owned Al Mamlaka showed the monarch in military gear on board a plane in the latest mission by the Jordanian air force to drop urgent medical supplies to field hospitals it runs in the enclave.

It has conducted 11 airdrops, with at least two conducted with the French and Dutch air forces, to deliver medical aid.

In a separate development, a Dutch appeals court yesterday ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law during Israel's Gaza offensive.