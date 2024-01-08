Western diplomats seek to prevent Gaza spillover

Blinken, Borrell continue ME tour to try to reduce tensions; gun battles intensify in enclave

Relatives mourn next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Top US and European diplomats yesterday sought ways to keep the Gaza offensive from spreading further in the Middle East, but three months after the start of the conflict, more bloodshed underlined the difficulties they face.

Gun battles intensified in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis as well as in districts in the centre of the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

Smoke rose from the sites of Israeli bombing yesterday morning east and north of Khan Younis. Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis killed 50 people, health officials in Nasser Hospital said.

An Israeli air strike had killed two journalists in Rafah. Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency, and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network, were killed while they were travelling in a car.

The Israeli strikes have killed 22,835 Palestinians so far, according to health ministry in Gaza yesterday. The ministry had recorded 113 deaths over the past 24 hours, while a total of 58,416 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip in the three months of fighting.

Outside Gaza, there was fresh violence in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli aircraft fired on Palestinian group who had attacked troops in the West Bank, the military said, and Palestinian health officials said seven Palestinians were killed in the strike.

An Israeli border police officer was killed and others wounded when their vehicle was hit by an explosive device during operations in the West Bank city of Jenin, the military and police said.

The West Bank had already seen its highest levels of unrest in decades during the 18 months before the October 7 offensive.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, were on separate trips to the region to try to quell spillover from the war into Lebanon, the West Bank and Red Sea shipping lanes, reports Reuters.

"We have an intense focus on preventing this conflict from spreading," said Blinken, who was in Jordan yesterday and will also travel to Israel, the West Bank, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt during his fourth trip to the region.

Jordan's King Abdullah urged Blinken to use Washington's influence over Israel to press it for an immediate ceasefire, a palace statement said, warning him of the "catastrophic repercussions" of Israel's continued military campaign.

Blinken, who visited Turkey and Greece at the start of his trio, will use the visits to press hesitant Muslim nations in the region to prepare to play a role in the reconstruction, governance and security of Gaza if and when Israel achieves its goal of eliminating Hamas, said a senior State Department official.

The fighting has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million population, with many homes and civilian infrastructure left in ruins amid acute shortages of food, water and medicine.

"We hope that ... Blinken looks at us with an eye of mercy, ends the war, ends the misery we are living in. We are a people that must live a free and dignified life," said one woman, Um Mohamad Al-Arqan, standing by the tent where she is living.