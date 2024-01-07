West Bank sees ‘unmatched surge’ in Israeli settlements

The West Bank has experienced an "unmatched surge" in the number of new Israeli settlements since the start of the war in Gaza, an Israel-based NGO has said.

The Israeli group Peace Now said in a report that nine outposts had appeared in the West Bank since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The West Bank, a territory occupied by the Israeli army since 1967, has seen a sharp increase in violence since the start of the Israeli offensive in Gaza on October 7.

Peace Now said in the report published on Thursday there had been an increase in the activities of some settlers who are "marginalizing" the Palestinians in the territory, noting a "record" number of new settlements since the outbreak of fighting.