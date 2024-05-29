Vessel hit by missiles off Yemen’s coast

A Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier off the Yemeni coast took on water after being targeted with three missiles, maritime security and shipping sources said yesterday.

The ship issued a distress call, saying it had sustained damage to the cargo hold and was taking on water about 54 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, British security firm Ambrey said.

Greek shipping sources said the vessel, which bears the name Laax, was sailing to a port nearby to assess the extent of the damage. It was headed to the United Arab Emirates.

Its Greece-based operator Grehel Shipmanagement did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said separately yesterday that it had received a report of an incident 31 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah.