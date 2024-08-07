US working ‘round the clock’ to avert Middle East war

Says Blinken as Israel remains high alert for potential Iranian retaliation

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli raid in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank yesterday. Photo: AFP

The United States said it was working "round the clock" to avert an all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel remained on high alert yesterday for potential Iranian retaliation for two high-profile killings.

US President Joe Biden, whose country has sent extra warships and fighter jets to the region in support of Israel, held crisis talks on Monday evening with his national security team.

Biden and his top diplomat Antony Blinken sought to calm tensions that have soared since a suspected Israeli attack in Tehran last Wednesday killed Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Palestinian group Hamas.

Biden called King Abdullah II of Jordan, which helped down Iranian drones and missiles in an attack on Israel in April, while Blinken called top officials in Qatar and Egypt, the key intermediaries seeking a ceasefire in the 10-month Israeli offensive in Gaza.

"We are engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock, with a very simple message -- all parties must refrain from escalation," Blinken said after joining other top officials in a White House meeting.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hit out on Monday at what he called the "criminal acts" of Israel "against the oppressed and defenceless people of Gaza" as well as Haniyeh's killing.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is in no way seeking to expand the scope of war and crisis in the region, but this regime will definitely receive the response for its crimes and arrogance," Pezeshkian said during talks with a senior visiting Russian official, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Yesterday, five Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israel strike on southern Lebanon, according to a security source. Israeli warplanes flew low over the Lebanese capital Beirut, with witnesses saying they could see the planes with the naked eye and creating one of the largest sonic booms heard by residents in years, reports AFP.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 39,653 people have been killed in nearly 10 months of offensive. The toll includes 30 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures.

Iraqi sources said a base hosting US troops in Iraq came under rocket fire on Monday, after an American strike on July 30 killed four pro-Iran Iraqi fighters.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said that Israeli forces killed 12 people in separate raids yesterday.

Five people were killed in the Jenin area and four in Aqaba town in Tubas district when Israeli forces carried out early-morning raids, the health ministry in Ramallah said.

The Israeli army said three people were killed and two arrested in another raid in the village of Kafr Qud, west of Jenin.