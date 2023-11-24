US shoots down drones launched from Yemen

A US warship patrolling the Red Sea intercepted multiple attack drones launched from Huthi-controlled areas in Yemen yesterday, the US Central Command said.

"On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM said on X.

"The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury," it added.

The Huthis have declared themselves part of an "axis of resistance" of Iran's allies and proxies retaliating against Israel's war with Hamas.

The conflict has raised the spectre of a broader Middle East conflagration, with the frontier between Lebanon and Israel also seeing near-daily exchanges of fire.

The Huthis in Yemen have launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.

On Wednesday, Israel said it had intercepted a "cruise missile" heading for the south of the country, a shot claimed by the Huthi rebels.