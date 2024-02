Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday criticised the deployment of US troops in the Middle East, saying it "disrupts security".

"The presence of US forces in our region has no justification," Raisi said in a Tehran ceremony ahead of the 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution on February 12.

Referring to both past and present deployments, he said the US presence "in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and the region is in no way creating security.