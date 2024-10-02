US out of step as world reacts to offensive

The United States appeared out of step with the rest of the globe as it pledged its support for Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon.

While voices from across the world yesterday urged a ceasefire and a step back from the brink of all-out war, Washington declared the "limited" ground offensive into southern Lebanon as "Israel's right to defend itself".

Israeli troops advanced into Lebanon overnight yesterday, in a widely anticipated move. The military said in a statement that the raids were "limited, localised and targeted" against Hezbollah.

However, the advance further raises the risk of a wider escalation in the fight with the Iran-backed armed group or even across the region, and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Russia, Spain and Japan have all been quick to express deep concern.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he had told Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that Washington agrees on the need for a ground offensive to rid Lebanon's southern border area of Hezbollah weapons and other means it can use to carry out attacks across the border.

"I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself," Austin said. The White House National Security Council made a similar statement yesterday, justifying Israel's "limited operations", reports Al Jazeera online.

It also added that it remains against the expansion of the ground assault and that a diplomatic solution is the only way to achieve lasting stability along Israel's border with Lebanon.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned that his country is facing "one of the most dangerous phases of its history" and urged the United Nations to provide aid for one million people displaced by Israel's attacks over recent weeks.