US ‘blind support’ for Israel must end

Says Hamas after Trump wins

Displaced Palestinians ordered by the Israeli military to evacuate the northern part of Gaza flee amid an Israeli military operation, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on October 22, 2024. Photo: REUTERS

Egypt joins Turkey call to UN for arms embargo on Israel

Kamal Adwan Hospital now a besieged war zone: Unicef

Death toll in Gaza now 43,391

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the United States under Donald Trump, who won in the US presidential election, must end its "blind support" for Israel in the offensive in Gaza.

"This blind support for the Zionist entity must end because it comes at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region," Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets reported yesterday that an Israeli drone attack on a group of people near al-Aqqad School in Khirbet al-Adas, north of Rafah city.

At least three people were killed in the attack, the reports said.

Northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya town and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the enclave have been the focus of Israeli attacks since dawn, according to the news outlets.

Egypt has joined a call led by Turkey and backed by dozens of countries, urging the UN to halt arms deliveries to Israel, reports Al Jazeera online.

A Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday said Egypt joined the call as part of "international efforts to pressure Israel to cease its continuous violations of international law and international humanitarian law".

Unicef in the MENA region has warned that "the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has become a besieged war zone", adding that the last neonatal intensive care unit remaining in the area had been damaged in heavy attacks in recent days.

At least 43,391 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of offensive in Gaza, the authorities in Gaza said yesterday, and much of the territory has been reduced to ruins.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), internationally mandated to monitor and report on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, has called for Israel to end its illegal occupation "as concluded by the International Court of Justice".

"Israeli forces' regular recourse to unlawful lethal force in the occupied West Bank is a horrifying escalation of an already explosive situation," it said on X.

Israeli security forces killed eight Palestinian men using live ammunition, air strikes and other heavy munitions during operations in Tammun and Qabatiya in the West Bank, it added.