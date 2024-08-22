US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East: military

This handout picture released by the US Navy on May 17, 2019 shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and the Wasp-class Amphibious Assault Ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) sailing alongside as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations in the US 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea. Photo: AFP

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and accompanying destroyers have arrived in the Middle East, the US military said Wednesday, after the country's defense secretary ordered the strike group to accelerate its speed.

The carrier's arrival brings the number in the region to two -- at least temporarily, as the Lincoln is to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt -- at a time of heightened fears of regional conflict following high-profile assassinations claimed by, or blamed on, Israel.

"USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, entered the US Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility," the military command responsible for the Middle East said on social media.

"The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, is accompanied by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9," it added.

The Pentagon said on August 11 that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered the Lincoln to "accelerate its transit" to the Middle East, after directing its deployment to the region at the beginning of the month.

Fears of a major escalation have mounted since Hezbollah and Iran vowed to respond to twin killings blamed on Israel late last month.

An Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed a top Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, shortly before an attack in Tehran blamed on Israel killed Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.