UNSC demands more aid to Gaza Strip

Stops short of calling for a ceasefire; WFP warns of famine in the Palestinian enclave

A woman and her child rush out of their home following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel kept pounding Gaza yesterday as the UN Security Council approved a much-delayed resolution to boost aid to the besieged Palestinian territory where civilians are struggling to find food.

The Gaza health ministry said more than 410 people had been killed in Israeli bombardment over 48 hours, including 16 in a strike in Jabalia yesterday.

Four members of one family, including a girl, died in another strike on a civilian vehicle in Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

An AFP video showed the impact had splayed the vehicle's roof, leaving the wreckage blackened and blood-stained.

"The Jeep was hit. Five minutes later people gathered and a second attack took place," witness Hamada Abu Taha said.

After much delay and diplomatic wrangling, the United Nations Security Council yesterday adopted a resolution that "demands" all sides in the conflict allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale".

The resolution also urged the creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" but did not call for an immediate end to fighting.

Israel's ally the United States, which earlier this month blocked a vote calling for a "ceasefire", abstained along with Russia, and the watered-down text passed with 13 votes in favour.

It came after the UN's World Food Programme warned that Gaza's population is at a "high risk of famine".

Since October 7, Israeli strikes have killed 20,057 people, mostly children and women, in the Gaza Strip.

With homes destroyed, they are living in crowded shelters and struggling to find food, fuel, water and medical supplies. Diseases are spreading, and communications have been repeatedly cut.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said after the Security Council vote that "the way Israel is conducting this offensive is creating massive obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid inside Gaza", reiterating his call for a "humanitarian ceasefire".

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement that "Israel will continue to inspect, for security reasons, all humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

The fighting has displaced 1.9 million Gazans according to UN figures, out of a population of 2.4 million, and put out of action most of the 36 hospitals in the territory. Nine remain partly functioning, the World Health Organization says.

With swathes of Gaza reduced to rubble, the displaced have been forced into crowded shelters or tents, and are struggling to find food, fuel, water and medical supplies.

According to the UN, the number of aid trucks entering Gaza is well below the daily pre-war average.

Last week Israel approved the temporary delivery of aid to Gaza via its Kerem Shalom crossing, and the army says on average 80 trucks enter the territory daily through it.

In north Gaza, parts of Gaza City including Shujaiya have seen street-by-street combat -- even building-by-building -- between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters.

Beyond regular exchanges of fire across the Lebanon border, the war has also sparked fears of a wider conflict with missiles from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels -- claiming to act in solidarity with Gazans -- which have disrupted Red Sea shipping.

The Pentagon said on Thursday that more than 20 countries have joined a US-led coalition to protect shipping in the waterway vital for world trade.

The more than two months of bombardment has destroyed or damaged more than 60 percent of Gaza's infrastructure, said UN.

The UN-appointed independent expert said that with Gaza's infrastructure "razed to the ground" any realistic prospects for displaced Palestinians to return home are frustrated.