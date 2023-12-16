UN warns of ‘breakdown of order’

A Palestinian boy recovers pigeons from the rubble of a building destroyed following Israeli bombardment on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. Photo: AFP

Hunger and desperation are driving people to seize humanitarian aid being delivered to the Gaza Strip, the United Nations said Thursday, warning of a "breakdown of civil order".

International aid organisations have struggled to get supplies to desperate Gazans under Israeli bombardment, with the Rafah crossing in Egypt the only point of entry.

Israel has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing as an inspection checkpoint to increase the amount of aid reaching the Palestinian territory, but the UN warned this was not enough.

"Everywhere you go people are desperate, hungry and are terrified," said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), at a press conference in Geneva.

"We are teetering on the edge of a possible implosion. We might reach our limit. Why? Because there is more and more a breakdown of civil order."

Lazzarini, who has just returned from Gaza, said he saw people stopping aid trucks to take food and immediately eat it -- something he described as "completely new" in the Palestinian territory.

But he said he hadn't heard of any UN or UNRWA trucks being hijacked by Hamas.

"This has nothing to do with aid diversion. This has to do with a total despair," he said, adding that many people UNRWA had met hadn't eaten for one, two or three days.

"With this growing despair, our operating environment becomes more and more difficult," Lazzarini said, adding that the "little aid trickling into Gaza" did not match the "immensity of needs".

He called for a large-scale increase in aid deliveries as the only way, in the absence of a ceasefire, to help alleviate the situation in Gaza.

Turkey strongly condemns "provocations" by Israeli forces during raids on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and the desecration of a mosque there, Turkey's foreign ministry said.

Israeli troops killed a youth at a hospital and read out Jewish prayers at a mosque in Jenin during the raids that Palestinian authorities said killed 12 and that Israel said helped capture dozens of Hamas fighters. "We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin Refugee Camp, and disrespected sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque," Spokesman Oncu Keceli said.

In a joint statement published by the British government, more than a dozen countries have said: "This rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians is unacceptable."