UN voices alarm as Israel prepares for Rafah invasion

Palestinian PM resigns citing ‘new reality’ of Gaza conflict

A man buries his child who was killed in overnight Israeli air strikes on the Moammar home, at a cemetery in east Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel said yesterday its army had readied a plan to evacuate Gazans ahead of a feared invasion of far-southern Rafah, which the UN chief warned would "put the final nail in the coffin" of aid operations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Rafah -- where 1.4 million Palestinians live in crowded shelters near the Egyptian border -- is also "the core of the humanitarian aid operation" in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In another shock impact of the almost five-month-old war, Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in the occupied West Bank handed in his government's resignation to the head of the Palestinian Authority, president Mahmud Abbas.

A total of 29,782 people killed since October 7

A US airman die setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

Shtayyeh cited "the new reality in the Gaza Strip" and "the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem", where deadly violence has surged since October 7.

Meanwhile, the League of Arab States yesterday called Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories an "affront to international justice", saying failure to end it amounted to "genocide".

The International Court of Justice entered its last day of week-long hearings after a request from the United Nations, with an unprecedented 52 countries giving their views on Israel's occupation.

"This prolonged occupation is an affront to international justice," the 22 Arab-country bloc's representative told judges in The Hague.

"The failure to bring it to an end has led to the current horrors perpetrated against the Palestinian people, amounting to genocide," Abdel Hakim El-Rifai said, reading a written statement.

Most speakers during the hearings have demanded that Israel end its occupation, which came after a six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967.

Elsewhere, a US airman has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington at the weekend in protest over the war in Gaza, the Air Force.

The shocking act was an escalation of recent protests across the United States against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Emergency responders on Sunday had rushed to the scene in response to a "call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy," the capital city's fire department.

The unnamed man had filmed himself shouting "Free Palestine" as he lit himself on fire, according to footage shared on social media.

Israel's top ally Washington and other powers discussing a post-war Gaza have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take charge of both the West Bank and Gaza, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007.

Shtayyeh urged intra-Palestinian consensus after years of rift and the "extension of the Authority's rule over the entire land of Palestine".

Heavy fighting raged on in Gaza, where Israeli forces launched strikes and ground operations, killing 92 people overnight according to the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry.

Displaced Gazan Sharif Muammar said he had helped to pull his son's body of from the rubble in Rafah.

"There was no one here -- only children, they are all children," he told AFP.

"There were no fighters at all. We weren't launching missiles... We barely live."

Israel's military campaign has killed at least 29,782 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed Sunday that, despite ongoing talks toward a ceasefire, the army will launch a ground invasion of Rafah to achieve "total victory" over Hamas.

Once land operations are launched there, an Israeli victory would be "weeks away", he said, adding that any truce deal would delay, not prevent, the operation.

yesterday Netanyahu's office said the military had shown Israel's war cabinet its plan for evacuating civilians from Rafah.

But no details have been released on where those displaced people could go in war-torn Gaza.

Neighbouring Egypt has built a large walled enclosure next to Gaza, but Cairo has denied any plans to allow the mass flight of refugees across the border.

Foreign governments and aid groups have issued dire warnings that a Rafah invasion would inflict mass casualties.

Guterres warned "an all-out Israeli offensive on the city would not only be terrifying for more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there; it would put the final nail in the coffin of our aid programmes".

He said that "nothing can justify Hamas's deliberate killing, injuring, torturing and kidnapping of civilians" and "nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

Desperate families in Gaza's north have had to scavenge for food as most aid trucks have been halted there, with many people eating animal fodder and the meat of slaughtered horses.

"We have no food or drink for ourselves or our children," Omar al-Kahlout told AFP, as he waited near Gaza City for aid trucks to arrive.

Amid the spiralling crisis, the UN aid agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, has urged political action to avert famine.

Dire food shortages in northern Gaza are "a man-made disaster" that can be mitigated, said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA chief.

"Famine can still be avoided through genuine political will to grant access and protection to meaningful assistance."

Aid entering Gaza has halved in February from the previous month, he said.

Mediators meanwhile continued stuttering negotiations towards a ceasefire and hostage release deal, with hopes it can be in place before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in about two weeks.

Media reports suggest the warring parties are weighing a six-week halt to fighting and the initial exchange of dozens of hostages for several hundred Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, whose country hosts Hamas leaders and helped broker a one-week truce in November, is due in Paris this week, the French presidency said.