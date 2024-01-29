‘Un-pause funding’ for Palestinians

UN officials urge donor countries; families bury children in mass grave inside Nasser Hospital

UN officials implored countries to reconsider a pause in funding for the UN agency for Palestinians yesterday, vowing to punish anyone involved in Hamas' attack on Israel and warning that aid for some two million people in Gaza was at stake.

At least nine countries, including top donors the US and Germany, have paused funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) following allegations by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct 7 rampage.

"While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's operations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday, vowing to hold to account "any UN employee involved in acts of terror".

There was no immediate sign of countries' heeding the UN call to reinstate aid. However, Norway and Ireland said they would continue funding the agency, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army yesterday said special forces were continuing to engage in "intensive battles" in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis, where it said troops eliminated "terrorists and located large quantities of weapons".

Strikes were also carried out in central and northern Gaza, it added.

Footage showed about 30 bodies were piled up in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis as families continue to bury their children in a mass grave inside the courtyard, reports Al Jazeera online.

Palestinians are fleeing further south from Khan Yunis towards Rafah, close to the Egyptian border, where the United Nations says most of Gaza's estimated 1.7 million displaced people have gathered.

Israel's ensuing military offensive has killed at least 26,422 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory yesterday. In the past 24 hours 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 injured, the ministry added.

There were heavy clashes in Khan Yunis overnight, including mortar rounds fired by fighters at Israeli tanks, the armed wings of groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said.

Rockets were also fired into southern Israel, they said, and there was fighting in several neighbourhoods of Gaza City and further north.

Diplomatic efforts to find a solution have also gathered pace.

CIA chief William Burns was to meet his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts, as well as Qatar's prime minister, in Paris soon to seek a ceasefire, a security source told AFP.

The New York Times said on Saturday US-led negotiators were getting closer to an agreement under which Israel would suspend its offensive in Gaza for about two months in return for the release of more than 100 hostages.

Quoting unidentified US officials, it said negotiators had developed a draft agreement that would be discussed in Paris.