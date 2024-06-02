UN mission in Iraq to end after 2 decades

At the request of Baghdad, the UN Security Council unanimously decided Friday that the United Nations political mission in Iraq will leave the country at the end of 2025 after more than 20 years.

The mission has about 700 staff.

The Iraqi government welcomed the decision, saying it reflected progress and stability in the country since the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) was established in 2003 after the US-led invasion and fall of Saddam Hussein.

But analysts say the mission has struggled to make an impact in areas such as impunity, and that its exit is part of a trend for host nations to reject UN missions.