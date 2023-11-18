UN aid to Gaza halted again

WFP warns starvation imminent; Israeli troops go door to door in Al-Shifa hospital

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian enclave yesterday, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Photo: AFP

UN aid deliveries to Gaza were suspended again yesterday due to shortages of fuel and a new communications shutdown, deepening the misery of thousands of hungry and homeless Palestinians as Israeli troops battled Hamas in the enclave.

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said civilians faced the "immediate possibility of starvation" due to the lack of food supplies.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said a number of Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike that hit a group of displaced people near the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt - the transit point for aid.

Al Jazeera TV cited sources as saying that nine people were killed in the strike. There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported strike.

In other developments, Israeli troops carried out building-by-building searches at Al Shifa hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip. Israel said its troops had found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas.

The health ministry in Gaza said 24 patients have died in the past two days at the hospital owing to power cuts, reports AFP.

With the war about to enter its seventh week, there is no sign of any let-up in Israeli assault despite international calls for a ceasefire or at least for humanitarian pauses.

More than 11,500 Palestinians, at least 4,700 of them children, have now been killed in Israel's military assault on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry - a toll that far surpasses previous bouts of conflict in recent years.

Whole neighbourhoods of Gaza have been flattened in air and artillery strikes, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes, and the humanitarian situation is catastrophic, aid agencies say.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said nearly the entire population was in desperate need of food assistance. "Supplies of food and water are practically non-existent in Gaza and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving through the borders," she said in a statement.

An Israeli official said later yesterday that Israel's war cabinet had approved letting in two fuel trucks a day into Gaza to help meet UN needs, following a US request, reports Reuters.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hamas's Al-Quds Brigades said they had engaged Israeli forces for several hours in the city of Jenin overnight into yesterday, unleashing a "torrent of fire" and laying ambushes with explosives.

Israel's military said that war planes struck Hamas members in Jenin who had opened fire on Israeli soldiers. It said at least five members were killed.

At a summit in San Francisco early yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to take "urgent" action to stop settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.