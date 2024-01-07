UAE orders trial of 84 people

The United Arab Emirates is to put 84 people on trial for terror-related offences, state media said yesterday, a decade after a similar mass trial of government critics.

The Gulf state's attorney general ordered the trial of "mostly members of the terrorist organisation of (the) Muslim Brotherhood", news agency WAM said.

In 2013, the UAE tried 94 activists, lawyers, students, teachers and other government critics, accusing them of membership of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. Rights groups denounced the proceedings at the time.

The trials resulted in jail time for 69 people, many of whom remain in prison. The defendants are accused of "establishing another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing... terrorism on UAE soil," the WAM said.