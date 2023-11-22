Two journos, third person killed in Israeli strike

Two journalists working for a Lebanon-based TV channel and a third person were killed by a rocket strike near Lebanon's border with Israel yesterday, the Lebanese state news agency reported.

The agency said the incident took place near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier.

Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV, which the two killed reporters were working for, said Israel had carried out the attack and deliberately targeted the journalists.

Fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah broke out after Israel-Hamas war that broke out on October 7. The border violence has escalated, raising Western fears of a widening war in the Middle East that could draw in both US and Iran.