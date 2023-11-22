Middle East
Reuters, Beirut
Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:01 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East
LEBANON BORDER

Two journos, third person killed in Israeli strike

Reuters, Beirut
Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 12:01 AM

Two journalists working for a Lebanon-based TV channel and a third person were killed by a rocket strike near Lebanon's border with Israel yesterday, the Lebanese state news agency reported.

The agency said the incident took place near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV, which the two killed reporters were working for, said Israel had carried out the attack and deliberately targeted the journalists.

Fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah broke out after Israel-Hamas war that broke out on October 7. The border violence has escalated, raising Western fears of a widening war in the Middle East that could draw in both US and Iran.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
খেলাপি ঋণ, ব্যাংক, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|ব্যাংক

বেসরকারি ব্যাংকের খেলাপি ঋণ বেড়েছে, কমেছে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত ব্যাংকের

সামগ্রিকভাবে ব্যাংকিং খাতের খেলাপি ঋণের পরিমাণ কিছুটা কমেছে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

পোশাকশ্রমিক নেতা কল্পনার ব্যাপারে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের কাছে ব্যাখ্যা চাইবে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে