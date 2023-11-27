Truce In Gaza: Hamas releases 17 more hostages

Hamas releases 17 more hostages Red Cross receives Israeli, foreign nationals; US, Hamas for extending ceasefire

Palestinians prisoners (wearing grey jumpers) cheer among supporters after being released from Israeli jails in exchange for hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank early yesterday. Photo: AFP

A new group of 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, were freed yesterday from Gaza, on the third day of a truce after seven weeks of war.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had successfully facilitated and transferred 17 hostages from Gaza in a post on social media platform X.

Hamas is expected to free a total of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israel over the course of a four-day pause brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

Hamas took about 240 captives from southern Israel in an unprecedented October 7 attack that Israeli officials say killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

In response, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and unleashed an aerial bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza that the Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people, also mostly civilians.

Hamas announced in a statement yesterday that it is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel.

Earlier, Biden also said he would like the pause in the fighting to be extended as long as prisoners are being released.

Israel's prison service said 39 Palestinian detainees were released yesterday under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

An earlier statement said the released hostages included three foreign nationals who had been handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said it freed a hostage who holds Russian citizenship, in response to Moscow's foreign policy in support of Palestinians.

That release was in "response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause", the militant group said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday made his first visit to Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, telling soldiers there that Israel will continue until it wins.

The military wing of Hamas said yesterday that the commander of its northern brigade and four other senior leaders had been killed during Israel's offensive against the Islamist movement.